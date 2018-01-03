Kendall Jenner Rocks Givenchy Boots on New Year’s Date With Blake Griffin

After ringing in 2018 at Dave Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve bash, Kendall Jenner was spotted spending the first day of 2018 with boyfriend Blake Griffin.

Grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Monday night, the 22-year-old supermodel wore a fluffy green and black Sandy Liang coat, black jeans and Givenchy crocodile-embossed leather ankle boots. The simple style, which featured a block heel, tapered toe and semi-attached tongue, perfectly completed Jenner’s ensemble.

Adding a little extra flare to her look, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star carried an attention-grabbing Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Leonardo Di Vinci clutch bag bearing an image of the Mona Lisa.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old L.A. Clippers player donned crisp white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 kicks with distressed blue jeans and a Christmas red Alpha Industries MA-1 Natus hooded bomber jacket over a white T-shirt.

While Jenner spent her first dinner of 2018 with the basketball star, the night prior, the Adidas model celebrated at the Delilah club in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a menswear-inspired ensemble. Accompanied by Nike ambassador Bella Hadid, she posed with a group of guys in front of vintage cars.

La Familia x Vintage Doves A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

Shop her look:

Shop his look:

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks

Kendall Jenner Flashes Abs in Crop Top and $1,000 Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Looks Are All About Sneakers, Denim & Menswear