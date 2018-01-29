Kaia Gerber Pulls a Kendall Jenner With Her Latest Look

Kendall Jenner nearly broke the internet when she brought back the fanny pack last year, and last night, Kaia Gerber proved the trend is here to stay. The 16-year-old model showed off more of her casual sense of style in L.A. during a dinner date with her parents.

She opted for a black turtleneck sweater to keep warm from the California breeze and wore it with light high-waist jeans. Gerber decided to give her simple outfit a boost through her complementing accessories, which is where the Jenner-inspired fanny pack came into play, along with a pair of eye-catching patent ankle boots.

#kaiagerber 💘 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@moooonwalk) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:29am PST

Nordstrom has a budget-friendly version of Gerber’s shoe, which means you can snag the star’s style for only $59.95. What makes them even better is that these affordable Jeffrey Campbell boots are waterproof. And if you need a lift, these boast a 3-inch stacked heel. For infinite outfit possibilities, add them to your cart before they sell out.

