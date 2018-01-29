Jennifer Lopez Skipped the Grammys and Performed Pantless in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez had a busy weekend, but instead of attending the Grammys this year in New York, the iconic singer hit the stage at Sin City’s T-Mobile Arena for Calibash Las Vegas. The show on Saturday night had all the glam you’d expect, and we guarantee those who whipped out the Kira Kira app got some solid Instagrams.

Beyond the sparkle, the star’s attire was also practical, as she wore an outfit she could easily move around in. Her look featured a black and gold glitter hoodie layered over a matching bodysuit. For the rest of her ensemble, Lopez opted out of pants and simply wore fishnet tights. To make sure she wasn’t showing too much skin, J-Lo topped things off by donning black thigh-high boots that covered most of her leg.

For an affordable take on Lopez’s footwear, we found thigh-grazing boots by Chinese Laundry that are currently 20 percent off online. The 3.5-inch heeled shoe has a secure slim fit that is not only flattering but ensures the fabric will stay up and not annoyingly fall below your knee. Get a closer look below and add the closet staple to your wardrobe.

