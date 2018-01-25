Jennifer Lopez Flashes Her Abs in This Confusing Winter Outfit

Given how much she and Alex Rodriguez work out, Jennifer Lopez is a pro at sporting the athleisure trend. On Tuesday, we caught the star in a one-of-a-kind look while she was out in Beverly Hills.

J-Lo had on an affordable $28 dark Naked Wardrobe cropped sweater and black leggings — which, together, showed off her toned figure. However, we were confused by her shoe choice, as the singer opted for a pair of snowboots. Yes, you read that right: She’s wearing a crop top with winter boots. If they had been on the East Coast, where there are traces of snow left over from the bomb cyclone, it would have made some sense, but nope, they were spotted in bright and sunny California.

Maybe she just has really cold feet or perhaps she just loves the feel of a heavy-duty shearling-lined boot. Or maybe she’s homesick and it reminds her of New York City. Whatever the case might be, we found a similar pair from Ugg. Wear them with layers to weather a blizzard or, in Lopez’s case, with a crop top for a stroll through L.A. The best part about them is they’re waterproof and 20 percent off. Shop them below.

