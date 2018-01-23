Jennifer Lopez Looked Like an IRL Angel on Her Date With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez never hold back for date night. On Sunday, the couple had a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

For their night out, the singer gave her look a signature J.Lo spin: a long furry white coat, gold hoop earrings and Balmain open-toed booties that cost more than most people’s rent. Her boots leaned toward an off-white color and complemented her jacket perfectly. The lace-up suede shoes had a significant heel at four inches, but that didn’t even come close to anything the star couldn’t handle as she walked gracefully out of the building. In short, the Italian-made pumps were an effortless choice for date night. The price tag, on the other hand, may come as a challenge for most shoppers — it retails for over $1,900.

A-Rod was in a dapper navy sport coat along with a white tee — and even that looked fancy next to Lopez’s ensemble. She is scheduled to do a pre-show performance at this year’s 52nd-annual Super Bowl, so fingers crossed that they both deliver more style inspiration together in Minneapolis for the big game.

