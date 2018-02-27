J-Lo and A-Rod Are Total Shoe Couple’s Goals

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez never hold back on their romance via Instagram. They constantly share photos of one another, and not only does it come through with feels, the ‘grams also deliver in style.

Yesterday, the singer posted a sweet Sunday morning pic with her baseball beau. “Happy Sunday everyone…,” she said in a caption along with a string of the cutest emojis. In the photo, you’ll see A-Rod kissing Lopez’s forehead and though that’s already couple’s goals, they’re complementing outfits are what really got us.

J-Lo wore a nude sweatsuit along with Timberland x Off-White ankle boots, which are currently on-sale for 20 percent off. It’s a trendy laid-back look that’s put together, but still perfect for weekend lounging. Her boots have a thick rubber sole and make a quality investment for those snowy or rainy days.

Happy Sunday everyone… ☀️🧡🏡. 📷:@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Instead of lace-up boots, Rodriguez went with navy high-top sneakers, which went with his navy jacket and dark jeans. Their navy and brown palette aren’t your typical color pairing, but these two made them work perfectly. We guess when you’re that much in love, you can make any combination look incredible.

With a few award shows including this weekend’s Oscars on the horizon, we guarantee they won’t be in their off-duty attire for long. Go ahead, scroll through, and take it all in while it lasts.

Buy: Timberland X Off-White Ankle Boots $627.93 buy it

