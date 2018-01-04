Jennifer Lopez Wears Uggs to Stay Comfortable Before Working Out at the Gym

If working out was on Jennifer Lopez’s New Year’s resolutions list, then she’s off to a great start. The star was spotted grabbing a cup of coffee to-go before hitting the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday with her beau and fitness motivator Alex Rodriguez.

She opted for a dark laid-back look, which we’re assuming was her way of avoiding the paparazzi. Lopez had on a matching gray sweatsuit that easily allowed her to blend in with her surroundings and to keep her face hidden, she put on giant aviator sunglasses that complemented her casual sweats.

Instead of slipping on her sneakers before going to the gym, the singer kept her feet in cozy in gray Ugg booties in the same shade as her pants. Considering she had coffee in her hands, these shoes were the perfect choice, particularly given the liquid and stain repellant fabric. Plus, nothing beats treating your feet to that shearling lining prior to an intense workout, especially since the A-list couple’s Instagram videos from last year have proven how hard they push themselves.

As he followed closely by her side, A-Rod decided to match Lopez by wearing gray sweatpants. Check out Lopez’s outfit in full below and get inspired to follow through with those workouts you said you would do this year. If you need a bigger push, we recommend scrolling through her social media platforms as she consistently posts some encouraging gym gems.

#jlo #jEnniferLopez A post shared by Don Pablo (@pabloma2s) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:14am PST

Buy: Ugg Bailey Button II Boot</strong><strong> $169.95 buy it

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Just Threw a Glam Post-Christmas Taco Party With the Kardashians

J-Lo Defies Cold Weather to Show Off Abs in Crop Top and Timberlands with A-Rod