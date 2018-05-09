Janelle Monáe Goes Pantless in Low-Cost Asos Booties at Posh Met Gala After-Party

Janelle Monáe stood out in the sea of Met Gala 2018 high-fashion looks on Monday in the most unexpected way.

Brace yourself for the price of the shoes the singer chose to wear to an after-party at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room in New York following the museum’s magical evening. The singer-actress had on a chic blazer and embraced the no-pants trend teamed with affordable shoes. Courtesy of popular bargain-friendly online retailer Asos, Monáe rocked a trendy pair of white pointed- toe boots that are priced at only — wait for it — $103.

Janelle Monáe wears Asos boots. CREDIT: Splash

The following Ellina high heel booties feature a pull-on style with a smooth leather finish and is hands down one of the most affordable celebrity accessories from the fashion-forward event. To make the shoes’ white shine last longer, Asos recommends treating it with leather protector — which is also available on the brand’s site for as little as $12.

For those looking to take a break from the white sneaker trend during spring’s breezy temperatures, this is the boot to purchase. Don’t take too long to decide as the website indicates that the boots are low in stock.

Even if the weather gets too hot, these Monáe-approved shoes can easily transition into next fall, and their versatile design allows them to go well with just about anything.

Get a closer look at them below and feel free to start planning those cold and warm weather outfits.

