Iggy Azalea Makes a TV Appearance Wearing the Trendiest See-Through Open-Toe Booties

Iggy Azalea shares an Instagram before hitting the stage at 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

Iggy Azalea went all out for her latest trip to New York last night. The singer made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” sporting a luxe head-to-toe Versace look.

She donned an allover printed black-and-gold jumpsuit with a matching duster cardigan held together by a skinny black belt on top. The star kept her accessories semi-simple, with gold hoops and thin necklaces, but she stepped things up with her completely see-through open-toe heeled black booties from Versace.

Iggy Azalea at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ TV show in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Nordstrom sells a similar, more-affordable alternative to the designer booties. The shoes by Leith are available online for only $89.95, but instead of a stiletto, they feature a stylish clear block heel. These booties go well beyond your standard neutral footwear and are the perfect way to switch things up in your closet come spring.

With their open-toe design, the heels can easily transition in between cold and warm weather seasons, which basically means you can get your money’s worth by wearing them for multiple seasons. And the sheer material on the boot puts a sexy twist on the basic black ankle boot.

Buy: Leith Saber Sandal $89.95 buy it

This was a spot-on outing by Azalea, but hopefully she has performances scheduled down the line. It would be incredible to see the star show off some of her style inspiration on-stage.

