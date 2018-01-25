Here’s How to Achieve Gigi Hadid’s Cool Airport Look for Less

Gigi Hadid breezed through JFK yesterday and she looked as cool as ever while showing some love for Prada in a color-block hooded jacket from the brand’s resort ’18 collection and glossy black leather combat boots, also from the Italian luxury fashion house.
Wearing high-waist black track pants and a cropped black hoodie, she 23-year-old Reebok ambassador completed her outfit with two bags, one crossbody and one duffel tote, and limited edition Alain Mikli sunglasses done in collaboration with Moschino’s Jeremy Scott.
It’s a look that’s both effortlessly cool and badass. And luckily, we found all the pieces you need to get her look for less.
Let’s start with the all-black set as the foundation. Reach for a cropped hoodie, like this $40 one from Urban Outfitters that’s nearly identical to Gigi’s, add a pair of black leather combat boots (classic Doc Martens will do the trick; shop them below). Once you have your boots and your sweatshirt, cop some cool frames and high-rise black pants, like these from Nike, and finish with a short black lightweight jacket. And done — what you have now is a supermodel-approved outfit.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid Gives Millennial Pink a Style Upgrade With These Shiny Boots
Gigi Hadid Serves Up Winter Fashion Inspiration in Yeezy Python Boots
A Look at Zayn Malik’s & Gigi Hadid’s Cool Street Style Moments