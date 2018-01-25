Here’s How to Achieve Gigi Hadid’s Cool Airport Look for Less

Gigi Hadid breezed through JFK yesterday and she looked as cool as ever while showing some love for Prada in a color-block hooded jacket from the brand’s resort ’18 collection and glossy black leather combat boots, also from the Italian luxury fashion house.

Gigi Hadid wearing Prada. Splash

Wearing high-waist black track pants and a cropped black hoodie, she 23-year-old Reebok ambassador completed her outfit with two bags, one crossbody and one duffel tote, and limited edition Alain Mikli sunglasses done in collaboration with Moschino’s Jeremy Scott.

It’s a look that’s both effortlessly cool and badass. And luckily, we found all the pieces you need to get her look for less.

Hadid at JFK. Splash

Let’s start with the all-black set as the foundation. Reach for a cropped hoodie, like this $40 one from Urban Outfitters that’s nearly identical to Gigi’s, add a pair of black leather combat boots (classic Doc Martens will do the trick; shop them below). Once you have your boots and your sweatshirt, cop some cool frames and high-rise black pants, like these from Nike, and finish with a short black lightweight jacket. And done — what you have now is a supermodel-approved outfit.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Gives Millennial Pink a Style Upgrade With These Shiny Boots

Gigi Hadid Serves Up Winter Fashion Inspiration in Yeezy Python Boots

A Look at Zayn Malik’s & Gigi Hadid’s Cool Street Style Moments