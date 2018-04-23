Harley-Davidson’s Cool Internship Comes With a Motorcycle — Here Are 5 Boots to Enjoy the Ride

What’s better than a summer internship where you can bring your dog to work? How about hitting the road with legendary bike brand Harley-Davidson in a pair of its biker boots.

Yes, you heard right. This summer Harley-Davidson is offering one 12-week internship designed to give a student a hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications. According to the company, it will teach you to ride, and discover motorcycle culture. And, don’t tell your parents, but you get to keep the bike at the end of the program.

But, getting a chance at the internship requires some work on your part by demonstrating to Harley-Davidson what freedom means to you. It can be done by creating a video, writing an essay, creating a photo collage, etc., and sending it to FreedomInternship@Harley-Davidson.com.

Throughout the summer, you will be headquartered at Harley-Davidson’s offices in Milwaukee, take part in its events, motorcycle culture and share your experiences on social media. If you don’t know how to ride, no worries. You will be set up with a local Harley-Davidson Riding Academy course that you must pass and obtain a motorcycle endorsement within a Harley-Davidson specified time period.

The program is open to junior and senior level college students, or recent graduates looking for a career in social media, and are 18 years or older.

Here, FN features a range of biker boots you can step into fom the celebrated brand.

1. Men’s Bill

This harness boot features a cushioned insole for comfort, sturdy Goodyear welt construction, and steel toe.

2. Men’s Woodridge

A wateproof athletic-inspired style incorporates an breathable lining and oil -and-slip-resistnat outsole.

3. Men’s Candler

Classic wedge-style boot with durable rubber outsole and Goodyear welt construction.

4. Women’s Amherst

Moto-inspired with lightweight rubber outsole, lightly cushioned insole, and breathable mesh lining.

5. Women’s Marmora

Classic harness boot with metal shank for support and stability, abrasion-resistant outsole, and EVA midsole for comfort.

