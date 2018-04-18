Halsey Flashes Abs at Coachella in Glittery Bra Top and Off-White Velvet Boots

Halsey and G-Eazy made their Coachella debut as a couple this year — and naturally, they went all out.

On Sunday, the “Bad At Love” singer rocked a glittery golden bra top, studded denim shorts, and an adorable mini metallic backpack. Eseans, and a classic pair of black and white Vans.

Coachella was blessed 😍🔥📸 A post shared by Gerald & Ashley (@2018bonnieandclyde) on Apr 17, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

Halsey en Coachella #halseyargentina #halsey A post shared by Halsey Argentina (@halseyargentinaoficial) on Apr 17, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Instead of complementing her beau with white or black kicks, Halsey played her own shoe game by wearing burnt orange Off-White Timberland velvet lace-up boots. She added an unexpected level of color to her look that worked, and considering she’s headlining this year’s Governors Ball in New York, it’ll be interesting to see if the star goes with this color combo again for the upcoming summer music festival.

For those packing for weekend two in the desert, go ahead and consider Halsey’s footwear choice. There’s a padded collar and insole that’s guaranteed to provide plenty of support throughout the festivities. Unfortunately, it will come as a price — be aware of the expensive price tag as the boots currently retail for $770. Then again, all the photos and Instagrams will all be worth it, right?

