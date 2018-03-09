Hailey Baldwin’s Favorite Dr. Martens Are Now On Sale for $70

Hailey Baldwin out and about wearing an all-red look in London.

While we’re still not over Hailey Baldwin’s pink shearling Gucci slippers, there’s a pair of shoes from her wardrobe that needs to be on everyone’s radar. The supermodel’s go-to Dr. Martens white velcro boots are on sale for 50 percent off on the company site, which means you should get them before they sell out.

Her trendy shoes may appear to be bulky and heavy, but the brand designed them with a soft, lightweight Venice leather that’s easy to walk around in. Yesterday, she wore them to church along with Yeezy jeans and an Off-White sweatshirt, but the star has worn them all over Hollywood, proving just how versatile they can be.

We especially love how the Coralia style is a chic, modern (yet somehow retro at the same time) update to the classic Dr. Martens: they’re white (see: the white boot trend), they’re monochrome, they’re futuristic, and they’re insanely easy to wear (Velcro closures!). Shop the boots for $70, marked down from $140, below.

