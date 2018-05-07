Check Out the New FN!

Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Nude Booties on Date Night With Her Husband

By Isis Briones
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted during a night out in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard had fun date night plans on Sunday as the couple was seen heading to an “SNL” after-party in New York, and their down-to-earth looks proved they were up for anything.

The supermodel made an entrance in a black cropped tee — which perfectly showed off her toned figure — and fresh light-wash jeans. For the rest of her outfit, Ratajkowski flung an emerald green fanny pack over her chest and topped things off with shiny nude booties.

Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard opted out of boots and decided to go with a comfortable pair of black New Balance sneakers. He kept his athleisure vibes going by rocking matching sweatpants, a loose orange T-shirt and a bright blue and red jacket.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard at the SNL after party.Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard at the “SNL” after-party.

Sometimes less is more at parties. For an even more low-key version of Ratajkowski’s footwear, there’s a budget-friendly Naturalizer alternative that’s now up to 25 percent off online. The boot has a leather exterior, an insole featuring maximum comfort with plush cushioning and a block heel similar to the model’s “SNL” party shoes.

All these factors combined make them the ultimate booties for a long night. Check them out below and get inspired by Ratajkowski to pick up a pair resembling her chic style.

