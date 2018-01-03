Emily Ratajkowski Braves the New York Cold in Prada Coat and Aquazzura Boots

After rocking a plunging barely-there lace top for New Year’s Eve, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted yesterday on the streets of New York bundled up in designer duds.

Stepping out with a friend, the 26-year-old model braved the frigid Northeast weather in a belted, fur-trimmed houndstooth coat from Prada and mustard yellow trousers. She accessorized her chic winter look with a pair of red pointy-toe booties by Aquazzura.

Retailing for $1,200, the bold knee-high boots — which have 4-inch razor-thin stiletto heels — are a favorite of the swimsuit designer’s. She was also spotted in them at Paris Fashion Week in September and at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash in November.

The Sports Illustrated model completed her cozy look with a Prada Cashier crossbody bag — accented with gold snake detailing and a matching chain — along with tiny shades and hoop earrings.

NYC NYE A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

This comes on the heels of the Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover star’s revelation that after going through puberty earlier than her peers, she was sexualized from a very young age. “I was a 12-year-old [with D-cup breasts] but people looked at me as a 21-year-old,” Ratajkowski recalled. Read the full interview here.

