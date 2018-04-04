Demi Lovato Kisses Kehlani On-Stage During Her Tour in See-Through Booties

Demi Lovato hit the road this year for her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour” featuring Kehlani and DJ Khaled, but a special moment happened between the two ladies during their stop last night at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

The former Disney Channel star hit the stage in a white and nude look, which included a bodysuit with a long robe layered on top, nude fishnet tights, and a pair of stand-out white mesh booties. However, her shoes weren’t the only things that caught the crowd’s attention. Kehlani came up behind the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer in an opposite all-black look, and then suddenly Lovato leaned in for a kiss.

After that, they continued to perform with Lovato straddling Kehlani at one point. This was a memorable performance, but their juxtaposed looks are what put it over the top, and Lovato’s open-toed booties hands down stole the show. The star wore shoes similar to the ones available on Nordstrom for $89.95 below. It’s proof that the Beyoncé-approved see-through shoe trend is here to stay through spring, so keep an eye out if they resurface on the tour.

