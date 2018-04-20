5 Affordable Coachella Shoes for Men — Styles for Parties and Other Occasions

Two consecutive weekends of music, fashion and revelry make Coachella one of the most celebrated music and arts festivals. With the final weekend approaching (bowing on Sunday), last-minute packers would be wise to come prepared with shoe styles that are built for different scenarios that surround the big event.

The Gold Standard

Aldo’s eye-catching Vianello gold Chelsea boots incorporate elastic gussets on the side for moving on the dance floor without worrying that your laces will get loose. Give your outfit the Midas touch with its luxe-looking pebbled leather upper, which adds texture and provides a more rustic effect compared to a solid gold style. As a bonus, they’re now 50 percent off.

Fringe Benefits

Not every situation a festivalgoer faces will involve dirt, grass, spills and sweat. Dinners or sightseeing in the Palm Springs metro area (nearby the concert grounds in Indio) should be done in footwear that’s casual, comfortable and cool. Ugg is well-known for its winter styles, but the brand has plenty of options for spring, too. In fact, its Cali Collection has excellent shoes for low-key outings. The brand’s high-top Cali sneakers with embroidered palm tress and a fringed collar pay nods to the city landscape, and with its lightweight construction and full-grain leather upper, it’s versatile enough for a trendy day-to-night look that pairs well with shorts or trousers. Its enerG Comfort System insole provides arch support and it is designed with moisture-wicking properties.

Pool Cool

Your piggies want to party, too. Teva’s new spring ’18 Moto sandals have a stylish look that can take you from pool parties to other occasions. The footwear features leather straps — around the toe, mid-foot, heel and the ankle — with red high-gl0ss tri-ring hardware. The comfortable leather footbed makes it perfect for lounging or standing on your feet.

Bon Voyage

Reef is more than just a flip flop brand, the lifestyle label has a selection of comfort-focused shoes designed with the adventure seeker in mind. The Voyage boot is a style that can withstand day-to-night wear — from stomping out on the festival grounds to offsite soirees. Among the features, the shoes are feature an ISA lite waterproof leather upper; anatomical arch support and a contoured foam deck for comfort; and a cork sockliner for odor and moisture management.

Best Bet for All Occasions

Blundstone has a slick Chelsea-style boot designed for the festival elements. The Australian brand’s Summer boot incorporates its feather flex technology that offers a lightweight feel and support for your feet. The comfort-focused footbed provides shock absorption, which will help diminish the sensations of impact while stomping around. The shoe’s upper comprises of water-resistant premium leather for an easy clean up after beverage-spilling partygoers spoil the fun. Inside, the footwear has built-in odor-fighting properties. Get the shoes in rustic brown to minimize the appearance of stains and dirt, and pair them with shorts or jeans.

How to Be the Best-Dressed at Coachella This Year

See the Street Style Looks that Stole the Show at Coachella

Beyonce Kills It At Coachella In Custom Louboutin Boots