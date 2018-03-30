Check Out the New FN!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Almost Got Run Over While Wearing High Heel Boots on NYC Streets

Isis Briones

Chrissy Teigen nearly walking into traffic in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Crossing the streets of New York can be a nightmare, and Chrissy Teigen almost lived out the worst of it yesterday.

As the pregnant star was seen leaving a building, a doorman reached out his hand to move her away from the traffic. One user called him a “creeper” on Twitter, which immediately prompted Teigen to respond and explain exactly what happened. “He actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist,” she said in her response. “I should have looked before stepping out!”

Chrissy Teigen spotted leaving a meeting in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Despite nearly being knocked down, she still looked as graceful as ever with a comfy on-point maternity look. Teigen rocked a long fuzzy sweater dress with a black duster coat on top. For her shoes, she went with nude slouchy Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots that has a pointed toe. It also has a thick four-inch heel that provides plenty of support for the mother of two-to-be.

Now that the seasons changing and the weather is getting warmer, it’ll be interesting to see how Teigen makes this transition. If you think about it, the designer boots below are actually a great place to start, as they can keep you warm throughout spring’s breeze and the nude hue goes with everything in your closet.

Buy: Gianvito Rossi 100 Leather Boots $1,990
Buy it

