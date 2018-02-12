Chloë Grace Moretz Celebrates Her Birthday With Brooklyn Beckham & On-Sale Jimmy Choo Boots

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham couldn't be more excited to celebrate the actress' birthday.

Chloë Grace Moretz turned 21 on Saturday, and in honor of her big day, the actress’ boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, took her out for a special birthday lunch in West Hollywood, Calif. He treated her like a princess as she stepped out wearing a tiara and the most fabulous pair of gold Jimmy Choo boots.

Our most favorite part about her outfit is that her standout shoes are more than 50 percent off online. The shiny laceups went down to $562 from its former $1,250 price tag. She paired the 4-inch heeled booties with an all-black look that she finished with an eye-catching embellished red, navy and white jacket.

Brooklyn Beckham takes his girlfriend, Chloë Grace Moretz, to celebrate her 21st birthday at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grill. Splash News

A few hours later, Moretz followed her romantic date with a girl’s night out and dressed down her golden Jimmy Choos with a gray “Friends” TV show sweatshirt — which she and her entire squad wore while bar hopping.

And with Valentine’s Day a couple of days away, we can’t wait to see what coordinated looks she and Beckham will be serving up next. In the meantime, shop the metallic leather Italian-made shoes below.

