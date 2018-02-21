Cardi B’s $1,200 Boots Look Like She’s Walking On Air With These Illusion Heels

Cardi B gets glam and shares her look on Instagram.

There’s no look out there Cardi B isn’t willing to try. When it comes to style, the artist wears what she wants, when she wants. The most exciting part about her getting dressed up is that she loves to share her final look with fans. Cardi never fails to post an Instagram (or two) of some of her outfits and she wows us every single time.

Yesterday, the star shined in an extravagant black and gold look featuring a $2,950 Versace printed shirt dress. Underneath, she went bold and simply had on her bra along with matching bottoms. To bring the entire look together, the rapper opted for a fancy pair of velvet Salvatore Ferragamo over-the-knee boots.

I WANT YOU !! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 19, 2018 at 11:28am PST

Her shoes have a special gold metallic heel that curves inward making it seem like she’s walking on air. The four-inch heeled boots go all the way up to her thigh and in this case, almost act like pants for Cardi.

Boots seem to be a go-to footwear choice for the star, which has us wondering if we’ll be seeing a bunch of different pairs when she performs out in the desert at Coachella in April.

We don’t know about you, but our countdown has already begun and we’re eager to see what she chooses to perform in at Palm Springs.

