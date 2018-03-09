Blake Lively Goes Grocery Shopping in $1,000 Gucci Combat Boots

Blake Lively is a mom of two, which means she’s always on the go. On Wednesday, the actress tried to keep a low profile while shopping for groceries at a health food store in L.A., but other than forgetting her sunglasses, her statement Gucci combat boots gave her away.

The rest of her outfit was low-key: She wore a heavy long black coat (despite the warm temperatures on the West Coast) with jeans and matching tights.

And that brings us to our Lively challenge: Instead of rolling through your local supermarket in sweatpants and sneakers, try upgrading your look with footwear. And OK, nearly $1,000 is a lot to spend on a pair of boots — we get it — but it’s worth looking into buying a similar pair, especially one with luxe gold hardware and contrasting laces (combat boots will never go out of style). But if you do have a grand to spare, invest in Lively’s Gucci boots that you can wear for the rest of the winter (and pretty much every winter to come). Shop the combat boots below.

