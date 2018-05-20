Check Out the New FN!

7 Best Men’s Hiking Boots for Summer

By Peter Verry
With the summer here, and outdoor enthusiasts eager to leave their homes to enjoy nature, the hiking trails are sure to be packed. But before heading out on your excursion, you should first make sure you’re wearing the right footwear. Here are seven suggestions for men’s hiking boots that could keep you safe and sound on your journey.

Hi-Tec V-Lite Wildfire Mid I Waterproof

This mid-cut boot boasts a suede and mesh upper, and pairs the brand’s Dri-Tec waterproof membrane with i-shield hydrophobic technology to keep your feet dry. And the price point is digestible.

Asolo Megaton Mid GV MM

This mid-cut hiker is executed with a Vibram outsole, a high-density EVA midsole and Gore-Tex Extended Comfort Footwear technology.

La Sportiva Blade GTX

This boot from the brand out of Italy boasts Gore-Tex Extended Comfort lining and a 5 mm Ortholite hiking-specific insole.

Hoka One One Tor Tech Mid WP

Although known for its running sneakers, Hoka One One has a solid hiker on the market. The style features an eVent waterproof membrane, breathable fabric lining and the brand’s engineered RMAT midsole.

Columbia Conspiracy III Titanium OutDry Extreme Eco

This low-cut look from Columbia the brand’s Techlite midsole, an Omni-Grip rubber outsole and  a strobel board made with 70 percent recycled material.

Keen Voyager

Another low-cut look, this model from Keen boasts a torsion stability ESS shank, a water-resistant leather and mesh upper, and a dual-density compression molded EVA midsole.

Merrell All Out Blaze Aero Sport

Merrell built this low-cut look with a mesh upper built to withstand hot temperatures and to forge creeks.

 

It is built with the brand’s Omni-Fit lacing system, a molded TPU heel counter, a breathable mesh lining and a Vibram TC5+ outsole.

