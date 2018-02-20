The Best Men’s Boots Sales to Shop Now

President’s Day may not be known as a shopping holiday, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of some great deals on your day off.

With the spring season incoming, brands and retailers have begun to discount many men’s boots. And thanks to the holiday, you can also score deals on styles that wouldn’t normally be discounted — but act fast, because many of these promotions end soon.

Shop the best men’s boot sales going on now below.

L.L.Bean

With code GET25, you can take 25 percent off of your L.L.Bean order when shopping from items including the brand’s staple Bean Boots and much more.

L.L.Bean Boot L.L. Bean

Timberland

Timberland’s President’s Day sale includes 25 percent off a variety of items ranging from outdoor hikers to everyday lifestyle boots.

Timberland Waterproof Chukka Boot Timberland

REI

REI is holding its winter clearance sale, which includes boots from outdoor specialists such as Salomon, The North Face and Merrell.

Salomon X Ultra Winter Climashield Waterproof Boot REI

J. Crew

Today only, J. Crew is offering 40 percent off with code SOGOOD, and their selection boasts top boot brands including Chippewa and Red Wing.

J. Crew x Red Wing Roughneck Boot J. Crew

Barneys Warehouse

For President’s Day, Barneys Warehouse is offering styles from brands including Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, John Varvatos and Harrys of London for up to 70 percent off.

Off-White x Dr. Martens Les Suede Boot Barneys

