The Best Martin Luther King Jr. Day Men’s Boot Sales to Shop

By /
Sonoma boots
Sonoma boots.
Kohl's

If you have yet to shop for boots this season, don’t fret, your feet won’t freeze. Especially, since FN rounded up a list of the best boot sales to shop this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That said, keep reading to check out the offers going on right now.

Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off on thousands of items.

Macy’s has a huge sale happening at the moment, including these lug-sole waterproof leather boots featuring a moccasin-style toe from Sperry.

Sperry Men's A/O Waterproof Lug Boots

 

 

Buy: Sperry Men's A/O Waterproof Lug Boots $152.99
buy it

 

Neiman Marcus: Get up to 90 percent off select clearance items. Additionally, the Neiman Marcus Last Call Season Final Sale is running through Jan. 16., offering 60 percent to 75 percent off clearance items.

If you’ve been itching to splurge on something, invest in these classic Giuseppe Zanotti x Zayn black suede double zip ankle boots that are on sale for $582 from $1,295.

Giuseppe Zanotti x Zayn Men's Suede Double-Zip Ankle Boot

 

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti x Zayn Men's Ankle Boot $582
buy it

 

Famous Footwear: Buy one, get one 50 percent off clearance.

Grab yourself two pairs of boots this winter — we did have a bomb cyclone, after all. This waterproof hiking boot from Merrell with neon green accents is marked down to $90 from its original price of $139.99.

MEN'S MOAB MID WATERPROOF HIKING BOOT

 

Buy: Merrell Moab FST Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot $90
buy it

 

PaylessShop the clearance sale with shoes as low as $15. 

Payless’ sale includes these stylish brown leather lace-up cap-toe boots featuring a navy padded collar for extra comfort for only $30.

Dexter MEN'S WAYLAN CAP TOE BOOTS

 

Buy: Dexter Waylan Cap Toe Boots $30
buy it

 

Kohl’s: Get up to 70 percent off clearance.

Snag yourself a pair of lace-up brown leather ankle boots, like these from Sonoma, during Kohl’s MLK Day sale.

SONOMA Goods for Life™ Arches Men's Ankle Boots

 

Buy: Sonoma Goods for Life Arches Ankle boots $38.24
buy it

 

Want more?

8 Warm, Fuzzy Women’s Boots That Are on Sale Now

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Rock Boots for Date Night

7 Non-Chunky Women’s Sorel Boots to Weather the Cold

 