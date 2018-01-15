The Best Martin Luther King Jr. Day Men’s Boot Sales to Shop

If you have yet to shop for boots this season, don’t fret, your feet won’t freeze. Especially, since FN rounded up a list of the best boot sales to shop this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That said, keep reading to check out the offers going on right now.

Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off on thousands of items.

Macy’s has a huge sale happening at the moment, including these lug-sole waterproof leather boots featuring a moccasin-style toe from Sperry.

Neiman Marcus: Get up to 90 percent off select clearance items. Additionally, the Neiman Marcus Last Call Season Final Sale is running through Jan. 16., offering 60 percent to 75 percent off clearance items.

If you’ve been itching to splurge on something, invest in these classic Giuseppe Zanotti x Zayn black suede double zip ankle boots that are on sale for $582 from $1,295.

Famous Footwear: Buy one, get one 50 percent off clearance.

Grab yourself two pairs of boots this winter — we did have a bomb cyclone, after all. This waterproof hiking boot from Merrell with neon green accents is marked down to $90 from its original price of $139.99.

Payless: Shop the clearance sale with shoes as low as $15.

Payless’ sale includes these stylish brown leather lace-up cap-toe boots featuring a navy padded collar for extra comfort for only $30.

Kohl’s: Get up to 70 percent off clearance.

Snag yourself a pair of lace-up brown leather ankle boots, like these from Sonoma, during Kohl’s MLK Day sale.

