Bella Thorne Makes White Boots Stand Out With This Easy Styling Trick

Bella Thorne is never one to blend in with the crowd when it comes to her style. The former Disney Channel star takes a unique approach to fashion’s biggest trends, and her latest Instagram post today proves exactly that.

At first glance, her photo appeared to be a simple all-white outfit, but she kicked things up a notch with the way she styled the popular white-pointed boot trend. Thorne had on clean booties, but she wore them with cherry-red laces that completely refreshed the stylish shoes. It was a spot-on way to transition the look into a new season.

Do you want a record deal? @ffrecords A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 1, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Give the actress’ trick a try with a budget-friendly alternative like the one below available on eBay, and priced under $35, they’ll be a great pair to experiment with outfits. The star also released bold new pieces for her clothing line, Filthy Fangs, on the ‘gram over the weekend — which included bright pink underwear and a cozy white long-sleeve tee.

With summer right around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before Thorne drops additional items for her line. Unfortunately, she’s only selling clothing online at this point, but fingers crossed her creative shoe choices will inspire her to add a few pairs to her collection.

Want more?

You’ve Never Seen Anything Like Bella Thorne’s Monster 6-Inch Metallic Platforms

Bella Thorne Flashes Her Abs in a Red Hot Look, While Wearing Slippers at JFK