Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Include These Affordable Quality Boots in Their Off-Duty Styles

Nothing beats finding a pair of comfortable black boots, especially when you travel as much as models Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. Their go-to off-duty shoes are the popular Dr. Martens lace-up black combat boots, and we can see why.

Yesterday, Hadid looked cozier than ever at the airport leaving Milan Fashion Week while wearing the edgy shoes. She rocked them with a military green outfit featuring a denim jacket, matching cargo pants and an oversized nude bomber. To make sure she stayed relaxed on her flight, the model kept some noise-canceling headphones on along with dark sunglasses.

Bella Hadid seen leaving Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

The leather shoes are thick with plenty of support, and they’re also waterproof. Considering how unpredictable the weather can be around the world, they’re the perfect boots for a jet-setter.

From Coachella to the streets of New York, Gerber has consistently proved how versatile they can be. If they’re good enough for the desert and some of the world’s most fashionable cities, there’s no question that we should all be incorporating them into our outfits. Plus, with a price tag of only $169.95, you could even get multiple pairs since they come in different colors. Hurry up and add them to your cart.

Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boot $169.95

