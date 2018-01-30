Ariel Winter’s Casual Birthday Outfit Includes Black Boots and a Bunny

Ariel Winter turned 20 on Sunday, but it appears she and her boyfriend Levi Meaden couldn’t help themselves with early birthday festivities. It wasn’t your ordinary celebration, however. The happy couple headed to L.A.’s nearest Petco where they picked up an adorable new bunny for the “Modern Family” actress.

“New member of the fam,” Meaden shared on Instagram. “Everyone meet Babs. Just can’t say no to a girl on her birthday weekend.”

Since they were only going to the pet store, these two didn’t dress up for the day, even though it was Winter’s birthday. But judging by the sweet kiss they shared on the ‘gram, she didn’t seem to be bothered by the casual spin on the occasion. She was, however, carrying a black and gold Saint Laurent shoulder bag, which brought her low-key look to the next level.

For the rest of her outfit, the star wore a basic dark T-shirt with black pants and matching lace-up ankle boots, while Meaden was snapped in nearly identical clothing.

If you’re feeling inspired to copy Winter’s shoe decision, Nordstrom currently has a similar ’90s grunge-inspired pair by Steve Madden for 40 percent off, bringing the total down to an affordable price $77.96. Follow in her footsteps and wear them on your birthday.

