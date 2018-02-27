Yes, Amy Adams Runs Errands in Classic Ugg Boots

While some may not find them aesthetically pleasing, there’s no arguing how comfortable the classic Ugg boots are. Amy Adams was spotted wearing the popular shoes while running errands with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, yesterday in L.A., and she looked relaxed.

She paired a black version of the boots with a matching graphic tee, leggings and a long white cardigan on top. If that doesn’t scream comfort, we don’t know what does. Adams may be one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses, but she’s just like us during a trip to the grocery store. Come on, who picks up food for the week in heels?

Amy Adams out and about with husband Darren Le Gallo. Splash News

When it comes to laid-back activities like picking up pasta or cereal, there’s no reason to add unnecessary strain to your feet.

Though we’re here for seeing Adams in the furry shearling-lined shoes, we have a feeling it’s not going to last, as the Oscars are coming up this weekend. Pretty soon she’ll be back to wearing sky-high pumps on the red carpet, which we’ll certainly appreciate more after seeing her in such casual attire. For now, we can’t help but be inspired by her winter wear, and though the season might be over, she already has us thinking of investing in the snowboots for next year.

Buy: UGG Classic Short II $159.95 buy it

Want more?

Why Celebs Amy Adams and Lupita Nyong’o Rock These Comfy Heels for Red Carpets

Slick Cowboy Boots and Colossal Pearls: Tom Ford’s Excessive Fashion in Amy Adams’ ‘Nocturnal Animals’