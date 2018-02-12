Amber Rose’s $82 Bargain Boots Give You Soaring Height and Comfort

Amber Rose may consistently deliver standout red carpet looks in colorful hues, but it appears her off-duty looks are a different story. On Saturday, the star posed for an Instagram in front of Blac Chyna’s house wearing an edgy all-black athleisure ensemble.

She wore a cropped black hoodie along with matching high-waist leggings and sunglasses. But instead of sneakers (the expected footwear choice to complete an such an outfit), Rose opted for 7-inch platform lace-up boots. Made by Dolls Kill, the shoes are 100% vegan leather with an extremely affordable $82 price tag.

While we don’t advise working out in these boots, they’re an effective way to add a kick of drama. And the perk of a high flatform: It offers the support and stability that heeled boots lack. If you have errands to run or are getting ready for a casual day out, take a play out of Rose’s playbook and purchase these boots today. Get a closer look at them below.

