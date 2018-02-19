The 5 Most Durable Men’s Shoes Out Now

When it comes to buying new shoes, there are few things more deflating than splurging on a pricey pair only to ultimately find out they aren’t built for the long haul.

If you want to make the most of your investment, FN is here to help. Whether you’re into classic sneaker staples or classy brogue boots, we’ve narrowed down a variety of men’s shoe options to bring you the most durable choices for all tastes.

Shop the best styles that are built to last below.

1. Allen Edmonds Dalton Water Resistant Wingtip

Not only is this classy Allen Edmonds boot water resistant, but it’s also equipped with a time-tested Goodyear welt.

Allen Edmonds Dalton Water Resistant Wingtip Nordstrom

2. Timberland Pro Titan Alloy Toe Work Boot

Part of Timberland’s job-site-ready Pro line, these tanklike alloy toed boots can withstand just about anything that comes their way.

Timberland Pro Titan Alloy Toe Work Boot Timberland

3. Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Skateboarders need tough shoes that are able to withstand the rigors of grip tape and pavement, and these suede-covered kicks from Nike SB fit the bill.

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor Nike

4. Sendra Alpine Round Toe Boot

This handcrafted boot from Sendra has a pre-distressed leather upper, so you won’t have to worry about getting them scuffed during late nights out.

Sendra Alpine Round Toe Boot Nordstrom

5. Adidas Stan Smith

If you want to keep it simple with sneakers, the Adidas Stan Smith leather upper is up for the task, and this black colorway will hide blemishes well.

Adidas Stan Smith Adidas

Want more?

The 5 Best Chinese New Year 2018 Year of the Dog Sneakers Out Now

The 5 Best Sneakers to Buy If You Can’t Stand the ‘Dad Shoe’ Trend

A History of Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collabs