The 5 Best Timberland Men’s Snowboots to Shop Now

With winter at its peak for the season, it’s time to start taking your cold weather footwear more seriously.

Stepping out in an ill-equipped pair of shoes can lead to damaged kicks, discomfort, or even more serious complications, so don’t make the mistake of trying to be too stylish in the snow.

Thankfully, brands like Timberland have a number of options that will keep you looking good as weather takes a turn for the worst.

Shop the brand’s top snow-ready men’s boots available now below, which include choices that will appeal to a wide variety of individual tastes.

1. Timberland 6-Inch Field Boot

With a street staple colorway known affectionately as “Beef and Broccoli,” the Timberland Field Boot is as well-equipped on the city sidewalks as it is the wet wilderness. This 6-inch variation is fully waterproof and available in a handful of styles, but it’s hard to top this timeless look.

Timberland 6-Inch Field Boot. Timberland

2. Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

The 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot is without a doubt Timberland’s most ubiquitous model. From viral memes to actual construction work zones, this rugged nubuck boot has seen it all, including unique colorways such as this “Pesto” green shade.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot. Timberland

3. Timberland Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots

If you want to put function first and invest in a boot that can handle a multitude of environments, the Gore-Tex-equipped Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots are the shoe for you. They’re not the flashiest option on this list, but they’re arguably the most practical.

Timberland Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots. Timberland

4. Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boot

For collaboration and limited-edition lovers, Virgil Abloh’s velvet-covered Off-White take on the 6-Inch Boot is a can’t-miss pick-up. While they may not be the most practical choice for everyday use, this could very well end up being the sort of shoe you look back on and regret not picking up, so grab them now while you have a chance.

Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boot. Ssense

5. Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Brogue Boot

For those who prefer things a bit more sophisticated, this wingtip-accented version of the 6-Inch Waterproof Boot is worth your consideration. It’s got many of the signature elements of the rugged work boot, but adds a smooth brown leather and brogue details for a refined look.