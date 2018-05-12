6 Comfy Waterproof Sandals to Buy Now

It’s finally time to head outdoors to enjoy a range of activities, from white-water rafting to hitting a water park with the kids. When on such outings, comfort and safety should be top of mind, especially when it comes to your footwear.

Look for sandals with adjustable straps that are quick-drying, so you won’t be water logged all day. Also, make sure straps are adjustable and close securely with a buckle, so you won’t run the risk of losing one as you head down the rapids.

Next, turn sandals upside down to check for surfaces that offer plenty of traction on wet surfaces to protect against slips and falls. There are also a range of outdoor brands that incorporate linings that are anti-microbial for an added layer of protection.

Lastly, look for footbeds that are contoured as well as cushioned. Since you will be putting added pressure on your feet, make sure you have the maximum level of comfort.

Here, FN has curated a list of men’s and women’s waterproof sandals that easily transition to dry land.

1. Women’s Keen Rose Sandal

This outdoor style features a multi-directional lug pattern for increased traction, treated lining for bacterial protection and EVA molded footbed.

2. Women’s Merrell Siren Strap Q2

A comfort-driven sport sandal incorporates air cushioning in the heel for shock absorption, soft neoprene strap lining, and dual-density QForm midsole with heel-centering technology.

3. Oesh Athena Bubblegum Sandal

The 3D printed outsole designed mimicking honeycombed springs, gently sinks and rises along with body movement for enhanced wellness.

4. Men’s Teva Langdon Active Sandal

A molded footbed, breathable mesh lining, and nylon shank for stability enhance the sandal’s comfort and performance.

5. Men’s Kamik Silverlake

Adjustable forefoot, instep and heel straps for a customized fit, moisture-wicking lining, and textured outsole for traction.

6. Men’s Bogs Rio Sandal

This adjustable buckle design features a cushioned footbed, H20Grip rubber outsole, and DuraFresh biotechnology to fight odors.