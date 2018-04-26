Skepta Delivers the Perfect Summer Sneaker With Nike

British grime artist Skepta has the sneaker world buzzing yet again with another Nike collab.

The music star unveiled via social media a look at his upcoming Nike Air Max 97/BW drop, a clean predominantly white look that is perfect for the summer. Info on the release was first teased in January via the Twitter account, @py_rates.

The latest shoe from the Swoosh and the music star pairs the upper of a Nike Air Max BW with the Air unit of the iconic Air Max 97.

Another look at the Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW. CREDIT: Instagram: @kultravultra

The kicks are executed with a white upper, midsole and outsole, and boast hits of blue on one shoe and red on the other. The right shoe features red accents, including the Swoosh branding on the upper, speckles in the white laces and inside the Air unit. On the left shoe, blue replaces the red.

An image of a gold lock atop the Skepta x Nike Air Max 97/BW posted on the artist's Twitter. CREDIT: Twitter: @skepta

Aside from an image of the sneakers, Skepta has teased the collaboration on his personal Twitter account, including a red and blue image with his “SkAIR” branding and a gold lock with that same branding hanging from the shoe.

Although neither Nike or Skepta has announced the release date of the shoe, multiple reports have the shoes arriving to retail on May 3.

Skepta's "SkAIR" branding, seen on his Twitter page. CREDIT: Twitter: @skepta

