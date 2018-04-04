Nike’s LeBron Watch Sneakers are Coming to House of Hoops

Nike created hysteria surrounding select LeBron 15 colorways through the LeBron Watch program, which gave fans a limited time to purchase player’s edition sneakers via the SNKRS app after the NBA star wore them on the court. And thanks to House of Hoops, there’s another chance to buy the kicks.

The LeBron Watch collection will be sold at four select House of Hoops locations on Saturday. The locations include Harlem, N.Y., North Riverside in Chicago, Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Reservations to buy the shoes are being accepted via the Foot Locker app, and will close at different times on Thursday. The five LeBron 15 iterations that will be sold are the the “Orange Box” (reservations close at 6 p.m. ET), the “ACG Mowabb” (6:15 p.m. ET), the “Griffey” (6:30 p.m. ET), the “Air Max 95” (6:45 p.m. ET) and the “Diamond Turf” (6:45 p.m. ET).

The retail price of each sneaker is $200.

Nike LeBron 15 "Griffey" CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 15 "Diamond Turf" CREDIT: Nike

“When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,” James said of the LeBron Watch collection in a statement. “It’s important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I’m excited we’re making these shoes available to them.”

Nike LeBron 15 "Mowabb" CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 15 "Orange Box" CREDIT: Nike

