EXCLUSIVE: Christian Cowan Collaborates with Stuart Weitzman for an Ultra-Glam Collection

View Slideshow Christian Cowan fall 2018 at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

A dreary rainy day set the backdrop ahead of Christian Cowan’s fall ’18 show, but it was perhaps the perfect setting for his glittery collection to shine.

This season, Cowan tapped Stuart Weitzman to help bring the glam for his foray into footwear.

“I’ve always loved, loved, loved their shoes and their brand. And for every single shoot I did, every time I styled someone, I’d always be like, ‘I need Stuart Weitzman.’ So when it came to me wanting to do shoes, they were the natural answer,” Cowan told FN backstage before his show.

A Swarovski-encrusted thigh-high boot was one of the star shoes, along with checked crystal booties and Western-inspired styles. The ultra-glam options will be made-to-order, as they are hand-done in Spain, while more production-friendly printed, satin versions will also be available.

Christian Cowan x Stuart Weitzman. Rex Shutterstock

For a more subdued option, Cowan and Weitzman offered a sleek sandal featuring a belt-like closure. Rounding out the assortment were patent booties in black and white, which provided a crisp contrast that cut through the glimmer.

Paired with sequined dresses, the shiny shoes are for a “woman who wants to have fun,” explained Cowan. One such woman was a source of inspiration for the designs.

Christian Cowan x Stuart Weitzman. Rex Shutterstock

“I heard this Amy Winehouse quote where she’s like, ‘All I want when I sing is for people to forget about all their problems for three and a half minutes,’ and I was like ‘I really want that in the collection,” he said.

Overall, Cowan wants his latest line to be a source of “escapism” from the world.

“There’s a lot going on in the world that people don’t really agree with. It’s great when the arts comment on things but then I think we also need to give people an escape from it,” he said.