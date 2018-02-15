Snow Boots Took the Crown for the Craziest Shoes at NYFW

View Slideshow On the runway at Jeremy Scott. Rex Shutterstock

It was a wild and crazy ride in the shoe realm at this New York Fashion Week. The fall 2018 shows provided plenty of eye candy from head to toe, including extravagant Moon Boots at Jeremy Scott and attention-grabbing tasseled heeled booties at EDUN to name just a couple of prominent examples.

Scott collaborated with 47-year-old Italian footwear brand Moon Boot for his collection, sending uniquely designed snow boots down the runway. Metallic silver and neon green comprised the colors of one thigh-high style, while all-over pink fur was the case for another.

On the runway at Jeremy Scott. Rex Shutterstock

At Philipp Plein, tall colorful snow boots were also in order. Here, the designer opted for white and red as key color choices, both matched back to winter-ready lodge-worthy apparel.

On the runway at Philipp Plein. Rex Shutterstock

Pyer Moss collaborated with Reebok this season on a new DMX Run 10, the Reebok DMX Fusion Pyer Moss. Outside of offering the “dad shoe” sneaker, however, founder and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond also brought on a snow boot option of his own in white leather with a chunky block heel.

On the runway at Pyer Moss. Rex Shutterstock

While snow boots clearly had a moment this season, the ever-popular bootie was still a mainstay silhouette for fall. At EDUN, the style was taken up a notch with beaded tassels along the back heel.

