Opening Ceremony Collaborated With Disney on the Happiest Fashion Show on Earth

View Slideshow Opening Ceremony x Disney Rex Shutterstock

Opening Ceremony brought a touch of magic to the catwalk with the happiest fashion show on Earth at Disneyland — an apt venue for its collaboration with the Mouse.

Founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon shut down the Anaheim, Calif., theme park’s Toon Town section on Wednesday to present a true fantasia of head-to-toe styles for spring ’18 that nodded 1970s optimism alongside a new collection with Disney inspired by early sketches of Mickey Mouse.

The nostalgia and affection for Disneyland’s most famous ambassador was no coincidence for the duo — Leon donned a Mickey Mouse tie and cummerbund to prom, and both Lim and Leon are California natives born in 1975.

Open Ceremony x Birkenstock for spring ’18. Courtesy

Open Ceremony La Cienga low-top Courtesy

For spring ’18, the footwear sparkled with two glittery silhouettes in collaboration with Birkenstock on slides and clogs. The unisex styles were teamed with chunky gray mid-calf socks and done in silver and millennial pink.

The shimmering effect continued with low-top La Cienga sneakers covered in all-over glitter — seen in ice blue, violent, blue-green and plum — down to the outsole where “Opening Ceremony” was emblazoned with an embossed treatment in each shoe’s respective color.

Opening Ceremony’s Western boot Courtesy

The Western boot trend embraced by brands that hit the runways for fall ’18 stomped down Disneyland in mid-calf cuts designed in white and black with ribbed side gores and chunky shock heels.

A collaboration with Buffalo proved to have plenty of sole — with height-boosting reflective boots in white and silver colorways, as well as pink sneakers with white piping.

Open Ceremony x Buffalo reflective boots. Courtesy

Overall, stripes, iridescents, oversized coats, dramatic collars, track jackets, and a splash of logomania dominated O.C.’s ready-to-wear apparel for men and women.

Presented in tandem, the O.C. x Disney collection showed an elevated, mature, and sexy reimagining of retro Mickey Mouse illustrations delivered a romantic and modern interpretation.

Opening Ceremony x Disney Rex Shutterstock

Mickey’s prints appeared on silk dresses, poplin gowns and throughout the collaborative range in playful ways. A cold-shoulder white maxi with a large print of Mickey’s body was positioned below the neck — creating the illusion of one’s face on his figure. More humor was not lost in the collection, just look to a similar effect in a white blouse that incorporated puffed sleeves in the silhouette of Mickey’s ears teamed with trousers and pink kicks. Elsewhere, Snow White was subtly nodded with a puff-sleeved dress, also paired with pink sneakers.

Opening Ceremony x Disney Rex Shutterstock

For some sizzle, a black deep-neck minidress split down to the naval featured outlines of Mickey’s body on each side of the bodice. The look was accessorized with a metallic necklace done in three hoops that resembled the shape of Mickey’s face, and a pair of Buffalo x O.C. reflective boots.

Opening Ceremony x Disney Courtesy

The men’s styles featured slick jackets such a style in denim emblazoned with Disney-script and matching trousers. Equally magical was a wool varsity jacket with Opening Ceremony and Mickey patches.

Opening Ceremony x Disney Rex Shutterstock

A marching band played a remixed version of the “Mickey Mouse March” — the same song used in intros for “The Mickey Mouse Club” series — when Mickey and Minnie arrived to boogie with models at the close of the show. The final bow of the presentation concluded with Leon and Lim running hand-in-hand alongside Mickey and Minnie under a spray of multicolored streamers.

Humerto Leon and Carol Lim Rex Shutterstock

As the old Disney refrain goes: “It was all started by a mouse,” and fittingly, that’s how the show ended.

