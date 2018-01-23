Kaia Gerber Makes Her Couture Runway Debut at Chanel

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber walking for Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

On the heels of an exceptional Fashion Month as she graced nearly every prestigious runway during the spring 2018 ready-to-wear season and the news that she’s designing a fashion collection with Karl Lagerfeld, Kaia Gerber crossed off another first: Her couture runway debut at Chanel. The 16-year-old model walked through Chanel’s traditional 17th century garden (featuring an elevated fountain and a trellised arcade) at its spring ’18 couture show in an extraordinary feather- and floral-embellished pink dress, complete with a Plexi-heeled, 3D-appliquéd boots.

Kaia Gerber for Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

And it’s these boots and their heel shape that might sound the death knell of the traditional kitten heel. The new shape du jour is a hybrid of a kitten and a wedge heel – or demi wedge, if you will.

It stands at the same height as a kitten but gives the wearer more ballast due to its larger proportions and the fact that it slopes down to meet the ball of the foot. A small arch in the middle gives the impression of lightness.

Chanel spring ’18 haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

The good news is that the demi has practically the same level of comfort as a more traditional wedge but without the clunkiness. Who knows, it might even win over a die-hard wedge fan like the Duchess of Cambridge.

There were two versions – an ankle bootie and a mid calf version – imagined in a plethora of different finishes, including tweed and 3D appliqué, matched to the ensembles themselves. There were also versions done in nylon, velvet, patent and a gorgeous, second-skin calf leather.

Chanel spring ’18 haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

