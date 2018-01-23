Kaia Gerber Makes Her Couture Runway Debut at Chanel

On the heels of an exceptional Fashion Month as she graced nearly every prestigious runway during the spring 2018 ready-to-wear season and the news that she’s designing a fashion collection with Karl Lagerfeld, Kaia Gerber crossed off another first: Her couture runway debut at Chanel. The 16-year-old model walked through Chanel’s traditional 17th century garden (featuring an elevated fountain and a trellised arcade) at its spring ’18 couture show in an extraordinary feather- and floral-embellished pink dress, complete with a Plexi-heeled, 3D-appliquéd boots.
And it’s these boots and their heel shape that might sound the death knell of the traditional kitten heel. The new shape du jour is a hybrid of a kitten and a wedge heel – or demi wedge, if you will.
It stands at the same height as a kitten but gives the wearer more ballast due to its larger proportions and the fact that it slopes down to meet the ball of the foot. A small arch in the middle gives the impression of lightness.
The good news is that the demi has practically the same level of comfort as a more traditional wedge but without the clunkiness. Who knows, it might even win over a die-hard wedge fan like the Duchess of Cambridge.
There were two versions – an ankle bootie and a mid calf version – imagined in a plethora of different finishes, including tweed and 3D appliqué, matched to the ensembles themselves. There were also versions done in nylon, velvet, patent and a gorgeous, second-skin calf leather.
