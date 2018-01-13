How to Watch the Versace Men’s Fall 2018 Runway Show

Donatella Versace Rex Shutterstock

Designer Donatella Versace is set to debut her fall ’17 men’s collection today at Milan Fashion Week, at 6 p.m. local time (or at noon E.T.).

For those who aren’t lucky enough to score a ticket to the runway show, there’s still a chance to view the collection in real time.

As in past seasons, the brand is planning to live-stream the show for free on its website, at Versace.com. And it will be posting behind-the-scenes coverage on its Instagram page throughout the event.

The Versace runway always attracts a huge audience of editors, retail buyers and fashion trendsetters. Front-row guests at the label’s spring ’18 show included actor Armie Hammer and models James Edward Quaintance and Carlo Sestini.

This season’s presentation will likely attract even more buzz and attention, as Ryan Murphy’s new limited series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” is set to premiere on Jan. 17.

The second season of the “American Crime Story” series, which will focus on the death of the Versace patriarch in 1997, has stirred up controversy in the media.

The Versace family issued a statement saying it had no involvement with the TV series, or with the book on which it is based: “Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History,” by Maureen Orth.

In a statement, the family said, “Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

