3 Hot London Runway Trends You’ll Be Wearing This Fall

Richard Quinn fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

These are the hottest London shoe trends you will be wearing next season. However, with see-now-buy-now continuing apace, two of them are already available on the high street.

Magpie maximalism

Richard Quinn fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

If this trend were a drink it would be an extravagant cocktail involving at least six shots of assorted spirits plus a tequila chaser. Fortunately the shoe version has fewer calories and less chance of a hangover but it’s just as likely to have you dancing on the table after hours at Mayfair hotspot Isabel’s. Introvert types might want to sit this one out, but if you’re ready to unleash your inner magpie then feast your feet on Christian Louboutin’s high octane dazzlers at Halpern, Richard Quinn’s spectacular prints and the multicolored chandelier boots at Christopher Kane.

Don’t worry be happy

Nicopanda fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Fall’s love affair with color is born from a reaction against the anxieties of modern life. Whether your fears are for the greater good and it’s global politics that are keeping you up at night or simply the fact that you’re one of the few people who hasn’t been allegedly molested by Harvey Weinstein (and what this says about you), banish the blues with your footwear. Come fall you can try Nicola Formichetti’s Nicopanda sneakers with their multi-color soles and laces, those yellow Malone Souliers boots at Roksanda Ilincic and Roker’s primary striped moto versions at Richard Malone. Otherwise get in early with Burberry’s see-now-buy-now rainbow sneakers.

Do the polka

Erdem fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Malone Souliers led the dance with its capsule shoe collection for Emanuel Ungaro featuring the Paris maison’s signature petit pois, Queen Elizabeth II and everyone else went dotty for Richard Quinn’s soaring spotted boots and Erdem accessorized with polka dot hosiery and veils to match. His muse? Fred Astaire’s dancing queen sister Adele. Get ahead of the curve with Burberry’s see-now-buy-now red and white spotted high-tops or Mother of Pearl’s monochrome bow mules.