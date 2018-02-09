Tory Burch Introduces a Cool New Boot With a Menswear Twist

View Slideshow Tory Burch fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Tory Burch may have been the queen of the ballet flat a decade ago, but you wouldn’t know it from her fall ’18 show, which she held today in New York in the airy, light-filled Bridge Market under the Queensboro Bridge (a former grocery store that has been renovated into a landmark). The location may not sound posh, but the looks (and shoes) were: The designer opted for only one shoe style for the entire show: a croc-embossed, pointy-toed high-heel bootie with a subtle menswear feel. About half of the looks were paired with a white version of the boot, while the others came in muted bubblegum pink, tan, mahogany and black colorways.

Tory Burch fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The booties are a departure from the fuzzy shearling sandals and slides that Burch included in her pre-fall collection (the shearling-lined sandal being a major push for the brand in May). The show was not without coziness, though: The polished boots, especially in white, contrasted with various fuzzy shearling coats and even shearling-lined parkas, which were layered over classic fur coats.

Floaty, floral dresses and long skirts were also present — a signature of Burch, who was inspired by Lee Radziwill this season. “Feminine layers mixed with classic tailoring, a modern take on chintz, and contrasts of texture and print. Accessories carry these ideas through in bags and pointy-toed shoes,” the designer wrote in her show notes.

Tory Burch fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from Tory Burch’s fall ’18 collection.

Want more?

Exclusive: Hellessy Collaborates With Rupert Sanderson on Chic Lace-Up Booties

Tom Ford’s Bringing Back ’80s-Style Fishnets and Leggings

Meet the Rising Designer Making Chic Yet Walkable Booties