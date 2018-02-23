Tod’s Sends Puppies Down the Runway for Its Fall 2018 Show

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid holds a puppy on the catwalk at Tod's. Rex Shutterstock

We’re three days into Milan Fashion Week and after Gucci had models walk the runway holding their own heads, Tod’s upped the ante by sending puppies down the catwalk for its fall ’18 show today.

Gigi Hadid opened the show carrying an adorable French bulldog who seemed quite confused by the whole situation. From there, a tiny chihuahua, a fluffy white terrier, and a King Charles Spaniel followed, eliciting gasps and aww’s from the audience.

Gigi Hadid on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

Puppies aside, the clothes from Tod’s latest collection came in rich, warm colors like caramel, toffee, mustard and sage green with models showing off luxe sheepskin coats, suede and leather jumpsuits, oversized fleeces and leather pants.

For footwear, the leather house presented chunky fringed loafers in various colors, trendy hikers and suede sheepskin-lined crepe-sole wedge boots, as seen on Hadid above.

Tod’s at MFW. Rex Shutterstock

And while not all models were lucky enough to hold a pup, almost everyone got to carry a bag, from large totes to small, easy-to-hold clutches.

Tod’s fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

It’s not the first time the luxe footwear brand played favorites to dogs — Tod’s tapped not only Kendall Jenner, but also a fluffy corgi puppy to star in its spring ’18 campaign. And since it’s the Year of the Dog according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, we’re hoping we get to see more pups in the near future.

Click through to view the entire Tod’s fall ’18 collection.

