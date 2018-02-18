Rejina Pyo Showed the Ultimate Cool-Girl Shoes in London

Rejina Pyo fall 2018 collection Rex Shutterstock

Fall ’18 marks Rejina Pyo’s second footwear collection and she’s really found her stride.

At the designer’s presentation today at London Fashion Week, pumps and mules came with elasticated ruching, gently pointed toes and low, architectural resin heels that were inspired by Brancusi sculptures.

The winter white versions get our vote, and with their simple shape, the looks are sure to be highly coveted by cool girls everywhere.

Elsewhere in the show, Western styles in leather and embossed snakeskin offered a more tomboy take.

“I just went for what I love,” said the British-based designer. “When I’m 60, I kind of imagine myself living in the countryside making sculptures.”

Pyo’s shoes are made in Portugal and average at around $650. “I wanted to do a price range that doesn’t cost the same as your rent, but still do something unique where you can appreciate the quality,” she told FN.

Likewise, Pyo is keen to offer heel heights are wearable and practical. “I don’t really wear heels myself because I can’t walk in them,” she confided.

The overarching theme of the collection was about coming of age, she explained: “With age, courage kind of goes away. When you’re a teenager you can do anything; you’re not afraid of anything. I really wanted to show that.”

What’s cool, then, for Pyo, is not trying too hard. “With our saturated exposure to fashion trends, you can’t keep up, so I wanted to go back to when people followed their instincts and weren’t so affected by how other people see them,” she said.

The designer launched her ready-to-wear label in 2014 and swiftly became known for her standout outerwear. Shoes are the second step in her dream to become an all-encompassing lifestyle brand.

