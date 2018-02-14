How Michael Kors Clashed Leopard, Plaid & Floral Prints in the Most Non-Crazy Way Possible

One of the widely held axioms of fashion folk is the belief that leopard is a neutral, a style philosophy that Michael Kors proved over and over in his fall ’18 collection. The designer showed animal print pumps, boots and more at his runway show Wednesday morning during New York Fashion Week.
The collection was all about prints, either mismatched (a clash of leopard, plaids and florals) or completely coordinated. The opening look combined all three patterns — a floral midi-dress with a plaid sleeveless duster coat, capped off with a pair of calf hair leopard print boots. It was maximalist print-on-print situation but done in the Michael Kors way: using only traditional prints and the primary colors of red and yellow (with some greens thrown in).
There were also a few platform sandals accented with pretty, lifelike roses (Karen Elson modeled a pair with a T-strap front, floral pattern and a big yellow rose on the toes), and other standouts included a pair of black leather combat boots, red tartan booties and oversized fur slides that are sure to become a commercial hit.
Backstage, Kors devotees Blake Lively and Emily Blunt visited the designer (Lively in a red patent leather trench coat and a pair of white pumps with a heart motif in honor of Valentine’s Day), along with La La Anthony, Jourdan Dunn and Nina Garcia.
Click through to view the entire Michael Kors fall ’18 collection.
