Disco Balls, Haute Hoofers & More of the Best Presentations at London Fashion Week

Alexander White London Fashion Week. Courtesy

London Fashion Week featured presentations by big name brands such as Malone Souliers, Sophia Webster and Doroteymur, who also debuted a ready-to-wear capsule this season, but the British capital is also a hotbed for emerging designers and here are some of the best we saw this week.

Alexander White – Disco Cowboy

Alexander White Rex Shutterstock

Last week, London shoe designer to watch, Alexander White gave FN an exclusive preview of a boot from his fall collection. However, on Tuesday, he presented it in full to the rest of the world’s press. In addition to that hero Odessa glitter boot, we also loved his new digital floral print, executed on another boot in spazio leather and on our favorite ruffled Issey mule. The presentation itself featured a set made from giant disco balls. “They wouldn’t fit through the door,” he told us, “so we had to borrow a cherry picker to winch them in via the first floor window.”

Lulu Guinness – Love One Another

Lulu Guinness Courtesy

The designer celebrated her third capsule shoe collection on Saturday with an all-day performance by a troupe of disco dancers dressed in her signature black and white. “There are so many trainers around these days that shoes have to be comfortable,” she said of the stripy and heart detail mules being put through their paces on the dance floor. “But they also need to be distinctive otherwise what’s the point?” They were.

Taro Ishida – Redefining Luxury

Taro Courtesy

“My aim is to create the most luxurious shoes in the world,” said Taro Ishida who premiered his eponymous label on Tuesday. His architectural boots and pumps, more often than not in hand-dyed python, are made in Italy’s Parabiago at the same factory used by Manolo Blahnik and he’s also cherry picked the world’s top suppliers. For instance, the semi precious stones in his toe caps are cut by the gem specialists that work with Bulgari.

Camilla Elphick – Treasured Tales

The collection, presented Monday, drew on the designer’s childhood nostalgia with ladybird heels inspired by the spines of every child’s favorite Ladybird books and Bambi-print ankle boots too. There were also more ladylike styles done in lovely plisse satin – perfect for a contemporary fairytale princess. Psst, Olivia Palermo wore Elphick’s spring sneakers during New York Fashion Week just gone.