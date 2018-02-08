Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s First NYFW Appearance Involved Adidas Tracksuits

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin model for Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Adidas Originals kicked off New York Fashion Week in the most colorful (and casual) way possible — with a presentation from buzzy 23-year-old Dutch designer Daniëlle Cathari this morning.

In her debut for the sportswear label, Cathari delivered on the promise of an Instagram-worthy presentation, enlisting brand ambassador Kendall Jenner and 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year Hailey Baldwin to front a capsule that was as vibrant in color as it was in diversity.

Over the weekend, the fashion ingenue hosted a street casting call that invited models of all races and ethnicities, most of whom were unsigned. More than half of the models represented different backgrounds, including one model wearing a hijab.

As can be expected from Cathari, her designs reintroduced the OG luxe tracksuits, as well as cropped bustiers, matching oversized denim pairings and lightweight jackets — all featuring the brand’s signature triple stripes. Jenner donned a pair of white open-toe Gianvito Rossi heels paired with a black and white tracksuit while Baldwin stood out in a bright red look from head to toe.

Cathari and Jenner were introduced last year after Adidas reached out to the up-and-comer for a collaboration. Still a student at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute at the time, she raked in overwhelmingly positive reviews after she presented deconstructed vintage Adidas “Power Ranger”-esque tracksuits at the VFiles fall ’17 show during NYFW last year, for seamlessly blending innovation with ’90s trends.

Click through to see every look from Cathari’s Adidas Originals debut collection.

