Kate Spade New York Is the Latest Brand to Jump on the Western Boot Bandwagon

Add Kate Spade New York to the ever-growing list of brands and designers trying out the Western boot trend for both pre-fall and fall ’18 collections. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand (which has been part of Coach’s Tapestry Inc. parent company since May 2017) held its presentation today at the landmarked Masonic Hall in New York’s Flatiron District, with feminine calico floral, patchwork prints, yokes and other prairie home companions. Boots embroidered with white floral stitching had just a hint of a country — or what the show notes described as “sparkling twang.”

There was also literal sparkle in a pair of studded and glittered silvery-white ankle boots, which were paired with a flouncy velvet midi-skirt and cozy wool turtleneck sweater. There were also more subtle studs on matte leather Chelsea boots and a pair of soft pink close-toed mule heels.

