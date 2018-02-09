Exclusive: Hellessy Collaborates With Rupert Sanderson on Chic Lace-Up Booties

Hellessy x Rupert Sanderson Shannon Adducci

New York brand Hellessy is known for its elegant silks, elongated sleeves and trousers, and all-around sense of luxe lounging. The brand’s designer, Sylvie Millstein, took her signature look even further for the fall ’18 collection by collaborating with Rupert Sanderson on a pair of red suede lace-up high-heeled booties just as sumptuous as the clothing.

“There’s something very heritage about Rupert’s shoes, but they’re also kind of quirky,” the designer told FN backstage ahead of the show, which was held at New York’s Pier 59 studios today.

Millstein was inspired by the lush interiors of Los Angeles midcentury designer Tony Duquette, incorporating his signature jewel-tone colors of malachite, ruby and golden yellow into tailored trousers, silky sleeve-accented tops, floor-length hooded coats and draped tunics.”It’s for the woman looking to make an entrance,” Millstein said. Other accents included long leather gloves and sculptural gold hoop earrings by Mounser.

The Rupert Sanderson booties, which have leather laces and exaggerated gold-tone grommet detailing, were also shown in a black suede.

