Y/Project Just Elevated the Ugg Boot at Paris Fashion Week

Glenn Martens put Ugg boots in his Y/Project men’s show in January, and he’s just done it again for his women’s collection.

This time around he took the sheepskin boot to new heights. Quite literally. Today in Paris his Y/Project label sent high-heeled Ugg boots down the runway for fall ’18.

They came in both chestnut and black colorways, with a pointed toe and hiker sole. They were executed in a bottom-skimming wader silhouette – perfect for the freezing temperatures we’ve seen during Paris Fashion Week. However, depending on how much skin you’d care to show, they can also be worn turned down or ruched.

Other Ugg styles included shearling-lined mules and, elsewhere, Martens’ own signature waders came in denim, plaid and mint green cord while spiral sandals were done in fierce high-shine patent leather. There were also similarly twisted takes on the pump: edgy asymmetric peep toes.

“Even though the brand is really versatile, and we often use men’s pieces, we wanted to make the Uggs ultra feminine for women,” Martens told us backstage after the show. “That’s why why we added the high heel.”

Whether it’s down to the Y/Project effect, or the weather, Ugg has seen a huge resurgence of late and a slew of celebrities, Rihanna included, have been spotted wearing regular versions of the shearling boots.

And it’s not just the stars who have succumbed to their snuggly charms. It’s also actual real life people as well, and not just trend-savvy Londoners either.

Parisians generally treat athleisure gear with a Gallic disdain. Legend has it that they only deemed the Stan Smith acceptable after Phoebe Philo was seen sporting them.

However, last week, the shoe rack at the left bank branch of Le Tigre, Paris’ smartest yoga gym, was full of Ugg boots.

So while it may take a certain type of woman to wear the waders, the mules will definitely have more traction, and, as for the trickle effects or the Ugg brand as a whole, that will be immense.