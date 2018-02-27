Saint Laurent’s Latest Statement Shoe for Fall 2018 Is a Platform Ankle Boot

View Slideshow Models in platform leather ankle boots at the Saint Laurent Fall 2018 finale.

For the past three seasons, since debuting his first collection for Saint Laurent in the spring ’17 season, artistic director Anthony Vaccarello has made sure to include at least one statement shoe in each collection.

First it was the black pump with the glossy, logomania-friendly “YSL” shaped heel, which ushered in the designer’s era at the French fashion house. Then it was the slouchy crystal boot — yes, that boot — for fall ’17, which spawned countless Instagrams on the celebs who wore them (Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, of course). And this spring, Saint Laurent will start stocking its fluffy, over-the-knee feathered boots, which match the conceptual minidresses both in material and size.

Kaia Gerber at Saint Laurent’s fall ’18 runway show.

For fall ’18, Vaccarrello debuted yet another statement shoe — but it wasn’t one that had a crystal embellishment. The designer sent out a major platform shoe; an ankle boot in black leather with a height rivaled only by Marc Jacobs and, before that, Alexander McQueen. It appeared with many of Vaccarello’s glittering black-on-black ensembles, with leather shorts, fur coats and sparkly checked blazers.

Saint Laurent’s platform leather ankle boots from the fall ’18 runway show.

Saint Laurent fall ’18.

A series of menswear looks went down the runway after that, most of them showing a sleek black leather ankle boot that translated into a very urban cowboy, more proof that the western boot will be the boot of the season.

A western style black boot on the men’s looks at Saint Laurent fall ’18.

For the show’s finale, Vaccarello had models come out in a series of crystal-embellished minidresses, each one accompanied by the platform ankle boots, which are sure to be on (high) display come fall.

Platform ankle boots and an embellished minidress from the finale at the Saint Laurent fall ’18 show.

And if clunky platforms aren’t your thing, there’s a sleek fur-heeled pump, too.

A black pump with ankle strap and fur heel accent at Saint Laurent fall ’18.

See more styles on the Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week.